Holiday for govt offices, schools tomorrow

Hyderabad: Withthe Bonalu festival in Old City scheduled for Sunday, the state government has declared Monday as an official holiday for all educational institutions.

As a result, school and college students will get a two-day break on Sunday and Monday. Apart from educational institutions, government offices will also remain closed on Monday.

