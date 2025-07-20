Live
- Bookshelf
- Performing arts in the creative economy
- A poetic odyssey through time, memory, and mysticism
- Sanitary workers hailed for keeping Nellore city garbage-free
- Alarming rise of GI cancers in the young: Experts urge early screening and lifestyle changes
- Kailash Kher champions folk and independent music as India rediscovers its cultural soul
- Mohanlal dazzles in gender-fluid avatar for jewellery brand
- India’s millet standard gains recognition in Rome
- The quantum inflection point: AI’s next leap demands a computing revolution
- CM felicitates sanitary workers
Holiday for govt offices, schools tomorrow
Highlights
Hyderabad: Withthe Bonalu festival in Old City scheduled for Sunday, the state government has declared Monday as an official holiday for all...
Hyderabad: Withthe Bonalu festival in Old City scheduled for Sunday, the state government has declared Monday as an official holiday for all educational institutions.
As a result, school and college students will get a two-day break on Sunday and Monday. Apart from educational institutions, government offices will also remain closed on Monday.
Next Story