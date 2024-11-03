Home guards’ wives protest for regularisation, timely salaries

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, the wives of Telangana home guards staged a protest at Indira Park’s Dharna Chowk, calling for the regularisation of their spouses’ jobs and the prompt disbursement of salaries. Their protest follows similar demonstrations by the families of battalion police constables, highlighting ongoing grievances among law enforcement personnel and their families in the state.

The protesters demanded that the government make home guard positions permanent and ensure timely payment of their wages. As the demonstration intensified, police intervened and detained the wives of the protesting home guards, relocating them from the protest site.

Reacting to the situation, former minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao strongly criticised the government’s handling of the issue. He pointed out that police families have held multiple protests in recent weeks, indicating widespread dissatisfaction within the force.

“Just days ago, TSGP police officers’ wives took to the streets, and today, it’s the home guards’ wives,” Harish Rao said, urging the government to honour its promises and protect their rights. He added that the state’s law and order situation appears strained, with frequent protests reflecting underlying issues. Rao questioned whether the current administration under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who also holds the Home Minister portfolio, adequately addresses these growing concerns, indicating “mismanagement” within the government.