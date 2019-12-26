Hookah parlour raided in Hyderabad, 40 held
Highlights
The Hyderabad Commissioner's South Zone Task force sleuths on Wednesday night raided a hookah center situated under Chandrayangutta police station...
The Hyderabad Commissioner's South Zone Task force sleuths on Wednesday night raided a hookah center situated under Chandrayangutta police station limits and arrested 40 persons. They seized 40 hookah pots, pipes, and different flavors from the spot and handed over to police for further action.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
26 Dec 2019 3:56 AM GMT