Hope CM Revanth’s US’ trip will spur investments across TG: KTR

Hyderabad: Wishing all the best to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the IT Minister D Sridhar Babu for their US and South Korea trip to attract investments, BRS working KT Rama Rao on Sunday said hoped the government can continue bringing in tangible investments and build upon the strong foundation laid by the BRS government.

The BRS leader took to X to convey his message to the delegation visiting the US. Rama Rao said, “As a large contingent from the Telangana Government travels to the US and South Korea to attract investments, I want to take a moment to wish @revanth_anumula and @Min_Sridhar_Babu gaaru - “All the Best”. I came across the schedule reported by some media outlets and I'm pleased to see that the relationships we’ve nurtured over the years, along with our relentless persistence, continue to attract significant new investments from marquee companies. The numerous announcements about the expansion of existing establishments are a testament to the success of Telangana's policies and initiatives.”

As a large contingent from the Telangana Government travels to the US and South Korea to attract investments, I want to take a moment to wish @revanth_anumula and @Min_Sridhar_Babu gaaru - “All the Best”



I came across the schedule reported by some media outlets and I'm pleased… — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 4, 2024

The BRS leader further said that under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana had consistently prioritised creating a favourable ecosystem for economic growth. “We pioneered several innovative policies, such as TS-iPASS, and invested significantly in both physical and social infrastructure. Over the last decade, these efforts have resulted in attracting investments exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore and creating over 24 lakh private-sector jobs across various sectors. Politics aside, for me and our BRS party, it will always be ‘Telangana First’. I sincerely hope the current government can continue bringing in tangible investments and build upon the strong foundation we have established. Jai Telangana,” said KTR.

