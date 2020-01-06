Hostel warden thrashed by parents for molesting student in Adilabad district

Adilabad: Even after implementing the Disha Act, the sexual assault on women and children are on raise in Telangana. Recently, a hostel warden has called the student into his room and molested her. This incident has happened at tribal residential school at Boath in Adilabad district.

The hostel warden Vasanth Rao has called an 8th class student to his room. Like that he has called many students into the room and sexually assaulted. The incident came into light when the student disclosed the matter with her parents.

On knowing about the incident, the parents staged a protest in front of the school and thrashed the warden by dragging him out of the school. They filed the complaint to the authorities demanding strict action against him.