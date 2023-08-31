HRDA urges TS govt to improve healthcare

Hyderabad: The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) urged the State government to improve primary and secondary health care by increasing the number of primary and community health centres as per Rural Health Statistics 2021-22 and to release direct recruitment notification for CAS specialist vacancies in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

The HRDA gave representation to the Health Secretary SAM Rizvi on Wednesday. The HRDA president K Mahesh Kumar said that there was a deficit of 19 per cent and 84 per cent of PHCs and CHCs which should be rectified immediately to improve and strengthen primary and secondary health care in Telangana.

The HRDA requested the secretary to increase cadre strength in each PHC to four medical officers for 24/7 services so that rural public health will not deteriorate with the treatment of quacks instead of the non-effective rationalisation of staff.

The doctors urged the government to immediately release direct recruitment notification to fill up 1100 CAS specialist doctors vacancies in TVVP through MHSRB as per GO Ms 34 dated March 23, 2022 to improve secondary health care and also to issue GO for calendar year recruitment to fill vacancies in DME and DH on regular basis by MHSRB.