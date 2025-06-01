  • Menu
Huge devotee rush at Yadagirigutta temple

Huge devotee rush at Yadagirigutta temple
Yadagirigutta: With the summer holidays coming to an end, devotees flocked to have darshan of the deity on Saturday at the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi...

Yadagirigutta: With the summer holidays coming to an end, devotees flocked to have darshan of the deity on Saturday at the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Many reported that it took more than 3 hours for general darshan and over an hour for VIP darshan. Over 40,000 devotees had darshan of the deity and fulfilled their vows.

Officials revealed that the temple received a daily revenue of Rs 56,14,289 through various pujas and offerings.

