'Hurried notification of bypoll date confirms TRS' victory'

Munugodu: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy stated that announcement of Munugodu bypoll schedule just one day before the announcement of national party by KCR indicates the victory of TRS well in advance.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Minister stated that by winning in Munugodu bypoll, TRS is going to get all 12 Assembly seats of erstwhile Nalgonda district in its kitty.

He reiterated that BJP had stood in third position in 2018 Assembly elections and will get the same position in the bypoll also.

He added that majority of people of Munugodu feel that TRS has already won the bypoll. Stating that CM KCR is capable of achieving his aims, he informed that the legacy of success of TRS will continue the national party BRS.

He informed that party leaders and ranks will expose the true colours of Rajagopal Reddy and his selfish attitude behind imposing the bypoll on the people during village to village campaign. He further added that the party will campaign with special slogan 'Support TRS for fertile Telangana or opt BJP for violent Telangana' to explain the future of the constituency as well as the State.

He clarified that under pressure BJP issued the schedule of Munugodu bypoll fearing of transformation of TRS into BRS. He exuded confidence that TRS will win bypoll with a huge majority as every section of people of society is getting fruits of welfare schemes being implemented by CM KCR.

Meanwhile, the committee members of Chandur Brahmam Gari Temple who had joined BJP recently, rejoined TRS in the presence of Minister Jagadish Reddy at his camp office in Hyderabad.

The Minister welcomed them for the 'Ghar wapsi' by offering TRS khanduvas.