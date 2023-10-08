Huzurnagar: MLA Sanampudi Saidireddy faces Dalits’ wrath

Huzurnagar (Suryapet) : Dalit families staged an agitation at Palakeedu on Saturday, demanding that the Dalit Bandhu Scheme be applied to every eligible Dalit family.

Amidst the tense situation, when the local MLA Sanampudi Saidireddy was passing by to attend various development programmes, the protesting Dalits obstructed his vehicle in the mandal headquarters.

The MLA was questioned over his biased attitude towards party leaders and landlords while carrying out selections of beneficiaries for the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The police timely intervened and arrested the protestors.

When the MLA was asked for explanation on the matter, he said that there was no need to worry and added that every Dalit family would get the scheme in a phased manner. He said that CM KCR was implementing Dalith Bandu with great determination for the uplift of Dalits. The scheme was unique to Telangana and not available anywhere in the country, he added.