Hyderabad: 2 held for cricket betting, Rs 2.05 cr cash seized

The police on Monday arrested two people for organizing betting on cricket and gambling here under Warangal police commissionerate limits. Around Rs 2.05 crore cash, seven mobile phones, 43 passbooks of various banks and ATM cards.

Revealing the case to the media, Warangal police commissionerate Dr Tarun Joshi said that Madishetty Prasad (40) used to run a readymade clothes store in Hafizpet in Hyderabad. However, in order to make more money, he started organizing online cricket betting racket in 2016 along with his friends. Later, he came in contact with the online cricket betting rackets in Maharashtra and befriended Abhai.

The two joined hands and organized the betting on cricket matches. Based on the case registered at Hanamkonda police station, the central zone DCP Pushpa and cybercrime police investigated the case.

The police found out that Abhai came to Prasad's house on Monday for money sharing and conducted raids. The two accused were taken into custody.







