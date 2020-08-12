Hyderabad: 22 years on, enigma remains unresolved

Hyderabad: It is not only one of its kind of story but also setting an example, for a case study on, how the six chief ministers, about 1,500 MLA and MLCs in both the Telugu states and an administration run by 1000 and odd IAS officials. All this remained helpless in finding a solution for the last 22 years.



According to 1998 DSC Sadhana Samiti, president K Srinivas from Telangana and Amaravati Upadhyaya Sangham (AUS), president K Reddimma from Andhra Pradesh, the then State government in United AP had conducted a Mega DSC in 1998 for teacher postings. Around 5,000 candidates belonging to present Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were notified as qualified. However, "Since, the time the results were out in 1999, till date, 98 per cent of the candidates, who were selected based on merit have not got their appointments."

As of now, the issue of appointments of about 4000 and odd candidates belonging to Andhra Pradesh is free from any form of litigation. But, contrary to that, the issue of appointments of about 600 candidates selected on merit bogged down in litigation, even after the formation of separate Telangana, "there is no relief" said K Srinivas.

Adding, "There was no chief minister, minister, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and IAS officials, who we did not meet seeking justice." Yet, the mega show of appointments for the merit selected candidates of the Mega DSC 1998 continuing with no hope in sight even after 22 years, pointed out Redimma. This is despite the courts have asked the successive government by the then Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal and the State High Courts directing to ensure that the selected candidates of Mega DSC 1998 be given postings.

The representatives of the teachers' organisations told to The Hans India, that they have met the then Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu, who was twice served as chief minister. Also, his successor Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He expressed concern over the issue and asked the officials concerned to sort out the issue and clear the way for the appointments. But, after his sudden demise in a helicopter crash, the issue headed nowhere.

Following the bifurcation of the State, once again the selected candidates have met and submitted representations to multiple times to the then CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao and also the current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for a solution to the issue. Besides, the education ministers, education secretaries, school education commissioners, MLAs, MPs and MLCs of both the TDP, TRS, YSRCP, BJP, AIMIM and the left parties. Except for promises and sympathetic words the efforts met no concrete results, they said.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, DEOs of few districts were slapped with a jail term and fine for not implementing the court orders directing to give appointments. Some of the candidates waiting for the last 22 years have died and some others engaged in their jobs. "Currently, there are not many of those selected in Mega DSC 1998 who have been asking for appointments. But, the issue remained unresolved," they said.