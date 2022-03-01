Hyderabad: 400 kg marijuana seized, 8 held

The Shamshabad special operations team on Tuesday arrested an eight-member gang for selling marijuana. They also seized 400 grams of the contraband from their possession.

The police team which acted on a tip-off caught P Ananda Prarakale (57), Umesh Gyakwad (38), Pradeep Kalangi (23), Dattasakat (53), Satish Vijay Shinde (36), Vishal Pupat (21) , Ashok Patpute (50) and Ankush Pandule, all natives of Maharashtra.

Two others, Subhan and Basha of Khammam, were absconding.

DCP (Shamshabad) R Jagadeshwar Reddy said Basha and Subhan were supplying ganja to Ankush and Ananda.

On February 22, Ananda sent a truck to Khammam from Maharashtra to send a load of ganja to Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune. Along with the truck, Umesh, Pradeep, Dattasakat, Satish, Vishal and Ashok came to Khammam.

"The driver parked the vehicle at a remote place in the forest area, from where Subhan and Basha took it into the forest, loaded the ganja and brought it back. The driver was on the way to Maharashtra when he was caught," the DCP said, adding that a special cabin was made in the truck to hide the ganja.

The arrested persons were produced before court.