Hyderabad: Alkapur residents has raised funds of Rs 1.25 lakh to help 350 migrants

Hyderabad: Even as various organisations, government and private, are striving relentlessly to feed the poor and take care of their needs, residents in Alkapur have come forward to ameliorate the sufferings of the migrant workers who are stuck in the city without shelter or wages.

The Alkapur Township Residents Forum (ATRF) has raised Rs 1.25 lakh to help 350 migrants, daily wage workers and dwellers residing in the slums close to the township.

The residents distributed groceries and vegetables. "We distributed 500 grocery kits to the needy living behind our colony," said Manoj, the secretary of ATRF.

"We distributed kits at their doorsteps. We also strictly followed social distancing norms and wore masks while distributing kits.

We hope many other residential welfare associations will come forward to help these needy migrants, " said Rajshekar, the vice-president of ATRF.