Hyderabad: All set for Bathukamma saree distribution from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The State government is all set to start the distribution of Bathukamma sarees from October 2, which would be available for women folk in the State in around 30 new designs and 20 colours. This year, the government has spent over Rs 331 crore on these sarees.

Adding that this time they have taken steps to ensure better quality, the authorities said that the length of the saree has been increased to 6.5 metres besides bringing out them enticing colors and patterns.

There are about 1.08 crore sarees, most of them weaved in Sircilla district with 16,000 weavers engaged. This year the packaging of sarees is done attractively, and distribution centres are being set up near ration shops across villages and municipal wards.

Women aged above 18 years and having white ration card will be given these sarees. The distribution of sarees will be done under the supervision of ration dealers, panchayat secretaries and representatives of Self-Help Groups.

With strict Covid-19 guidelines in place, the government plans to distribute sarees in two ways either by directly handing over the sarees at the doorsteps of eligible women or by arranging distribution centres by taking all Covid precautions as it was done last year.

In the urban areas, the distribution will be supervised by bill collectors of wards and dealers of fair price shops.

In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar instructed all the deputy commissioners to make the necessary arrangements for the smooth distribution of sarees by involving area Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives.

The city's civic body is making arrangements to distribute around about 8.90 lakh sarees through 506 distribution points and 631 fair price shops.