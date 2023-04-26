Hyderabad: Army inter command volleyball championship begins

Hyderabad : The eight-day Army Inter Command Volleyball Championship 2023-24 commenced at Eagles Indoor Volleyball Stadium of 1 EME Centre on Tuesday. The Championship aimed to inculcate competitive spirit and Sportsmanship amongst defence personnel and to select Army Team for the Services Volleyball Championship. The Army Volleyball Node was established at 1 EME Centre in 2003. Since then responsibility for training and maintenance of the Indian Army Volleyball Services team is with 1 EME Centre which also hosted many events like Inter Services Volleyball Championship, Inter Command Volleyball Championship.