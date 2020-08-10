Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi inspects Mecca Masjid works

Hyderabad: Telangana Minority Affairs Advisor A K Khan, Director Minority Welfare Shahnawaz Qasim along with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan visited Mecca Masjid to inspect the ongoing works of Wazukhana (ablution Houz).



It may be noted that Mumtaz Khan had stopped the works on Saturday due to poor quality. The team instructed the authorities to construct a retaining wall with waterproof treatment instead of brick walls and redesign the Houz.

The work started five months ago and was moving at a snail's pace. The construction works of new toilets and SW drain works are incomplete.It may be mentioned here that, it has been 13 years since the bomb blast took place but the leakages have not yet been plugged.

Since the blast, complaints of leakage at the tank started. Every year, patch works are undertaken before Ramzan but permanent solution is never thought of.