Hyderabad: Big chunk of govt schools in city yet to get facelift

Hyderabad: About one-third government schools in the city are yet to get facelift under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme that were shortlisted in the first phase. In few schools the works are being carried at a snail's pace.

According to government school teachers, under this initiative, 1/3rd of government schools out of 6,900 government schools in Hyderabad were shortlisted for this project in the first phase. Works in around 80 schools have not begun yet. Works are going on in a slow pace in 84 schools out of which only two government schools located in Abids are completed. The rest of the schools are still functioning with deplorable infrastructure.

On the condition of anonymity, a teacher of Government Boys High School, Kachiguda, said, "Our school has been shortlisted under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme. Around Rs 80 lakh have been sanctioned long back but we are still waiting for the tenders. Our school lacks separate washrooms for boys and girls and electrification. We have brought this issue to the officials many times but all fell in deaf ears."

"The works of our school started two months back works, but only minor works like electrification has been completed. Our school is one of the biggest government schools in the city with 2,700 students. We are facing hardships as the works are being carried out in a very slow pace. This issue has been brought in front of the concerned officers but no action has been taken yet. It will be better if the State government appoints teachers in the school along with improving the infrastructure", said a teacher of Government High School, Borabanda.

Chava Ravi, Telangana State United Teachers' Federation (TSUTF), said, "Most of the government schools in the city are grappling with many issues that include lack of proper washrooms, lack of teaching staffs, lack with proper sanitation provisions. To improve the infrastructure in the school, the State government has taken this initiative but in the first phase many schools are still waiting to avail proper facilities."