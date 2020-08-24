Hyderabad: BJP demands Rs 2 crore compensation for victims says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the State government to announce Rs 2 crore compensation to the families of the employees who have lost their lives in the Srisailam Power Generation unit fire accident.

In a statement on Sunday, he said the employees have lost their lives in a bid to save the thousands of crores of power plant's assets. He also said that the staff could have come out of the plant as soon as the fire broke out to save their lives, but they tried to extinguish the fire to save the plant, he pointed out.

He demanded that the State government should announce Rs 2 crore compensation to the families of those who died in the accident, irrespective of their cadre and designations.

On the issue of Ganesh and Navaratri celebrations, Kumar said that his party is extending its support to the call given by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) against restrictions imposed by the State government on the celebrations.

He appealed to the Hindus to take part in the protests carrying black flags, that is going to be organised on Monday at the main centres in the district, mandal and villages, besides the places where the officials have removed the Vinayaka Chaturthi pandals.