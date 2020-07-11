Hyderabad: BJP warns of backlash against temple demolition in Secretariat

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana warned Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his government of serious consequences and backlash from Hindus across the State for demolishing a Hindu temple in the Secretariat complex.



In a statement here on Friday, BJP Telangana chief Spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao said destroying a temple is a blasphemy. KCR government has undertaken an insulting and insinuating act of demolishing Hindu's religious place of worship unilaterally. "Neither the government has considered the sanctity of the temple, emotions of those who pray there, nor the sentiments of the Hindus in the state."

BJP considers this brazen and mindless demolition as an insult to the pious sentiments of Hindus. He demanded that CM KCR visit the demolished site personally and apologize for this government's action. The BJP leader also said that his party demands a new temple be constructed in the same place by the state government with immediate effect.