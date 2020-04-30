Hyderabad: Charity group distributes ration to poor

Hyderabad: One of the largest charity groups in India and based in Hyderabad, Safa Bait-ul-Maal has distributed ration kits worth Rs 80 lakh amongst 8,000 deserving families in the past one month after thorough screening process.

According to the organisation, those who were eligible were given ration kits after conducting a systematic survey.

"We decided to distribute ration among those who are working and earning a living, those who have come from different states to seek employment and also to those who have been trapped in their homes due to the lockdown," informed Maulana Ghayas Ahmed Rashadi, president and one of the trustees.

"This ration kit worth Rs 1,000 consisted of 10 kg sona masoori rice, oil, sugar, dates, salt, chilly, ginger, garlic, tamarind, tea powder, pickles, etc,. During distribution social distancing norms were followed strictly," he added.

Irrespective of religious affiliation, the ration was distributed in areas including Malakpet, Yaqutpura, Amberpet, Ziaguda, Apo Guda, Madanapet, Vattepally, Chantal Met, Rasoolpura, Kishan Bagh, Mir Mahmood Pahari, State Nagar, Moin Bagh, Muradnagar, Hassan Nagarjahra, Afzal Nagarnala, Mullah Pali, Rajendranagar, Asif Nagar, Golkonda, Secunderabad, Kachiguda, Bandlaguda, Wadi Mustafa, Ghous Nagar, Bara Gali, Wadi Salehin, Habib Nagar, Green City, Atapur Shaheen Nagar, Sulaiman Nagar. Pillar No. 244, Qadri Bagh, Warm Gadda Railway Gate, NTR Nagar, Safdar Nagar, Borabanda and Ghazi Millat Colony etc.