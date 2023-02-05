Hyderabad: CM KCR chairs Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Ahead of Telangana budget on Monday, the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday chaired Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan. The chief minister is reported to have approved the budget which will tabled by the Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the Assembly on Monday. The Cabinet has approved the State budget and other key decisions including clearance of the bills to be introduced during the session. This will be the last budget for the current BRS government ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections later this year.



Minister for Finance T Harish Rao will present the State Budget in the Assembly February 6. While the Assembly is closed on February 7, the discussions on the Budget and other Bills will be held on February 8. The decision in this regard was taken in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held after the Governor's speech. The BAC will again meet on February 8 and will take a decision on the schedule of conducting the Assembly sessions.

According to sources, during the BAC meeting, Congress MLA Batti Vikramarka has requested the Speaker, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, to conduct the Assembly sessions for another 25 days saying that there are many public issues to be discussed in the House.

However, Minister for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy has gently refused Batti Vikramarka's proposal and said that the decision will be taken based on the issues and the Bills. Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy will present the State budget in the Council on February 6.