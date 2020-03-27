Hyderabad: Couldn't work at Gandhi Hospital isolation ward, says staff

Hyderabad: The staff at Gandhi Hospital wrote a letter stating that they could not work at the isolation ward where the COVID-19 patients are being treated. "We are providing 24-hour services to the COVID-19 patients but no one cares about them," said the staff adding they are even afraid to meet their family members and neighbours.

The nurses also demanded passes to their husbands as they were being stopped by the police when heading to the hospital to pick them. They alleged that they are not able to work in the ward on a regular basis and demanded a change in their duties. Meanwhile, the senior nurses working at the Gandhi Hospital demanded holidays.

"Though we are taking up safety measures while treating the patients, we are scared of our health," they said.

The staff wanted the government to respond to their issues and renovate the RMO1 quarters where the nurses were asked to stay while according treatment to patients.