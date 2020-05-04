Hyderabad: Covid graffiti turns cynosure of all eyes

Hyderabad: One cannot keep an artist away from work. Satya Gannoju, 43, a Hyderabad-based artist along with nine friends has come up with coronavirus graffiti on the road and on a wall near Amangal village bus stop in Ranga Reddy district, Now it is attracting attention of people.

"Awareness on maintaining hygiene and staying at home is something that everyone should understand and this thought led me to embark on this work," said Satya.

The painting on the wall measuring 100×11 feet and the painting of coronavirus measuring 20 x 20 feet began on April 15 and took four days to complete.

The aim was to urge people to stay at home, wear masks at public places and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of virus at public places.

The police officials and other likeminded people from the village helped us with paints and finances. Around Rs 35,000 was spent on this initiative.

"Recently, I received a call from Hyderabad Police Commissionerate asking me to come up with more graffiti to create public awareness at various localities in Hyderabad," said Satya.