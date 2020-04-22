Hyderabad: Covid positive cases mount to 943 in Telangana

Hyderabad: After a spurt in cases during the last few days, Telangana witnessed only 15 fresh new cases on Wednesday. However, one person died taking the death toll to 24 in the State. The deceased was identified as a 65-year-old woman from Yakuthpura in Old City.

Also, the total number of cases rose to 943. GHMC (10 cases), Suryapet (3), Gadwal (2) accounted the fresh positive cases seen on Wednesday. The number of active cases and discharged patients remained at 725 and 194 respectively.

In its advisory, the Health department has appealed to senior citizens to take regular medication for other conditions like Giabetes, hypertension etc. Meanwhile, the one-hour candle light protest call by IMA national body condemning attacks against doctors and medical fraternity in various States has been called off after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention and Centre bringing in an ordinance.

IMA Telangana State secretary Dr Sanjeev Singh Yadav hoped that governments implement the laws strictly to send a strong signal to people not to resort to such attacks.