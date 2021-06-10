Hyderabad: Covid Second wave on the wane, healthcare burden now less

Hyderabad: The lockdown restrictions in Telangana are yielding fruitful results, as the test positivity rate (TPR) has dropped to 1.42 per cent, for the first time since April. According to the World Health Organisation, TPR above 5 per cent is dangerous. If the TPR drops below 2.5 per cent for two weeks the region is considered to be safe.

The number of daily infections is down by 75 per cent from 7,430, as on May 1, to 1,897 on June 8. The active caseload in the State has come down from 60,136 on May 11, before lockdown, to 24,306 now. Fatality too is down by 50 per cent from May 11. Thirty-two persons died in the State. On June 8, 15 died.

Load on healthcare reduced

Healthcare personnel told The Hans India that the caseload in hospitals has declined. Although the government hospitals in the City are still busy, there is a sigh of relief as the overall burden has reduced.

According to the State government bed availability dashboard, there are a total of 55,442 beds supported with oxygen, of which 38,874 remained occupied as on May 1 and 16,568 were vacant. As on June 8 10,670 beds were occupied, while 44,772 were vacant.

There is a total of 11,845 ICU beds (ventilator-supported) of which 8,351 were occupied and 3,078 remained vacant as on May 16. Now 3,592 are occupied and 8,253 are vacant.

The government has extended the lockdown by ten days till June 19. It permitted all activities from 6 am to 5 pm. Strict Covid curbs will be imposed from 6 pm to 6 am daily.