Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar flags off last ride service vehicles

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner of Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar on Monday inaugurated the ambulance services for Covid and Non Covid patients.



These ambulance services will be catered to the ones who die while undergoing treatment. The deceased will then be taken from the hospital upto the cremation ground. The ambulance services is titled as free last ride services.

Anjani Kumar said that the last ride services will be available free of cost for anyone and citizens can reach for the service by dialing 7995404040 from 8 am to 6 pm. The services are being carried out by a social service group of IT professionals and they will take care of the entire cremation of the deceased."

The ambulances for the charitable work were donated by Silicon Business Solutions Pvt Ltd.