Hyderabad: Cybercrime police busts cyber fraud gang involved in data theft

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have busted the country's biggest cybercrime scam and arrested the cyber thieves who have sold the personal data of crores of people in the country. On this occasion, it was explained that the data of 16 crore citizens has been sold.

According to the details, Cyberabad police caught a gang of cyber thieves who were stealing data and selling it. Police has focused on data theft as hundreds of cases have been registered in three commissionerates of Hyderabad. CP Stephen Ravindra said that a gang of six members was arrested in Cyberabad. Meanwhile, they have been identified as a gang from Delhi, Nagpur and Mumbai. To this extent, the details related to this have been disclosed.

On this occasion, CP Stephen Ravindra told the media that the data of two and a half lakh people belonging to the Army was also stolen. He said Cybercriminals stolen personal data of lakh people who applied for insurance and loans. Crores of social media IDs and passwords were also leaked. Stephen Ravindra said that the gang members are collecting details from insurance, credit cards and loan applications with the help of employees of the respective companies. He said criminals are committing data thefts even from bank accounts that are supposed to be secure and was sold.