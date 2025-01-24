Hyderabad cyclist creates Netaji’s portrait by pattern ride

Hyderabad: To commemorate Parakram Diwas and pay tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose, Hyderabad-based cyclist Anil Kumar has completed a mammoth project by creating a portrait of Subhash Chandra Bose with a pattern ride that took 11 days, covering a whopping 913 km in the heart of Hyderabad.

The mammoth project stated from AOC Center and ended near Fox Sagar. This type of ride is called a pattern ride. The ride touched all the four corners of the city.

Speaking to Hans India, Anil Kumar, a member of Hyderabad Cycling Group and an ex-army person, said, “I very much admire Subhash Chandra Bose and always tried to follow in his footsteps. So I thought do a pattern ride as a tribute. I had started my journey on January 12 and completed on January 22. Before starting my journey I did some homework and jotted down sketches and then began my journey”.

Explaining on the challenges, he said that during this journey, he faced challenges such as finding dead ends, restricted areas, barren lands and bumpy roads. “Despite these issues, I could create the portrait of Subhash Chandra Bose that took 11 days and covered a distance of 913 km. The main aim of this ride is to convey a message to Subhash Chandra Bose’s daughter Anita Bose, who is in Germany,” he added.