Hyderabad: Demolition a waste of public money, fumes BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leadership mounted a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his government for going ahead with the construction of new Secretariat demolishing the existing buildings.

BJP Telangana chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned him on the need of a new Secretariat when he does not even have the habit of coming to the Secretariat.

Recalling the existing Secretariat buildings being constructed to cater to the needs of the united Andhra Pradesh the BJP leader termed the demolition drive a waste of public money.

Kumar reminded how CM KCR had earlier promised to demolish the outlived Osmania Hospital building and build a modern super specialties hospital. "Had he constructed the hospital with the same Rs 500 crore, then it might have helped people and saved their lives during the current crisis of Covid," he added.

The BJP MP also said that people are facing problems like shortage of hospitals, medical facilities and fleecing of private hospitals. The government must increase the tests and save the lives of people. He appealed people to unite, to end the dictatorial rule of the TRS in Telangana.

BJP State chief spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao called the demolition of the existing secretariat buildings an atrocious action for false prestige of CM KCR amid a global pandemic crisis.

He also said chief ministers across the country are busy building and expanding infrastructure to accommodate Covid-19 patients whereas the TS CM is busy demolishing existing Secretariat buildings that can accommodate about 20,000 Covid-19 patients.

T State now rated as second-highest in the rate of infection in the country is in the middle of a serious public health crisis standing at the lowest position in conducting Covid tests. But, CM KCR seems to be hardly worried and untouched by these alarming statistics, he said.