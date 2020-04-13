Hyderabad: Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud comes to rescue of middle class people with ration

Hyderabad: At a time when many are hogging limelight by helping a few needy, Deputy Speaker of Telangana Assembly T Padma Rao Goud is going ahead without much noise and distributing ration worth Rs 1 crore to the needy in his constituency.

The Deputy Speaker is himself overseeing the distribution of ration in his constituency in Sitaphalmandi. Padma Rao along with his followers distributed the ration to the needy on Monday.

Each packet consists of essential commodities like 10-kg rice, 2-kg Toor dal, one kg sugar, half kg tamarind and one litre oil. Padma Rao said that while the poor get the ration from the government, the rich do not have any issues for their essential needs and the middle class sections will be in the distress hence it was decided to serve to these sections in the constituency. The Secunderabad MLA said that this was not from the government but from his family and friends.

Rao's family including his children were actively overseeing the packing and distribution. He said that his followers were going door to door and handing over the packets. The locals said that their MLA was different from others when it comes to service. G Dharam Raj Chaudhary said that while many leaders were promoting themselves by distributing items worth Rs 50 or Rs 100 to about 200 people but the Deputy Speaker was spending Rs 1 crore and there is not much noise. "We are fortunate to have such leader," said Dharam Raj.