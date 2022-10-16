Hyderabad: Development eludes city railway stations

Hyderabad: Many railway stations in the north-eastern parts of the city that fall under the Hyderabad division of South Central Railway are lagging behind on infrastructure development.

Also, no major changes have been undertaken there; nor there have been any upgradation of passenger amenities. The daily passengers and travel association have once again requested the SCR officials to take up development works.

The daily passengers point out that in the northeastern parts of the city there are many stations which are not developed. Only a few have been renovated. The stations which need attention are Safilguda, Dayanand Nagar and Vajpainagar.

They say that additional tracks need to be laid in these stations. At the Bolarum station there are no exit points; platform 4 should be developed, as many important trains pass through these stations, but don't halt.

Said Murali Krishna, working president, Federation of New Bolarum Colonies (FNBC), the Bolarum station is strategically located just 1km between SH1 Rajiv Rahadhari and NH 44.The station can cater to a larger crowd ,as in the northern parts of the city, apart from Malkajgiri, almost many small stations are being neglected.

The Bolarum station has only one main entrance gate; due to absence of any other exit or entry point, it takes 15 minutes to reach the main entrance for passengers coming from the end of platforms. Also platform 4 does not have a shed. Many express trains, specially Ajanta Express, are not halting there. Many times we have complained to the concerned officials, but all fell on deaf ears."

Said Noor, general secretary, Suburban Train & Bus Travellers'Association, "apart from a few stations in the northern parts of the city, many express trains halts have been eliminated. This is causing hardships to passengers to reach the originating stations due to non-availability of connecting trains or buses in this division. It will be better if SCR officials develop a few stations, including Safilguda. It should be developed by constructing additional platforms. Additional tracks should be laid up to the road under bridge of Uttam Nagar. The tracks should be connected to chord line at Dayanand Nagar station. These steps will give easy path to MMTS trains."

"If these stations are developed many transport problems of the twin city commuters can be solved by connecting MMTS trains to all directions. If such arrangements are made traffic on roads will be significantly reduced leading to fewer accidents and easing of congestion at stations", he added.