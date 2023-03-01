Hyderabad: Development works around Jahangir Peer Dargah to begin soon

Hyderabad: The development works around Jahangir Peer Dargah likely to begin soon. Chairman Waqf Board Mohammad Masihullah Khan along with Director, Minority Welfare Department MB Shafiullah IFS and MLA Shadnagar announced the plan of development works around the shrine. The Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao also announced to lay of the foundation stone for the commencement of these works.



Khan informed that Rs 50 crore has been sanctioned by the government, therefore, the Waqf Board under the supervision of the director of the Minority Welfare Department has started the development works around Jahangir Peer Dargah.

He said that with the decision to complete these works soon and measures will be taken to rebuild the new guest house mosque and develop the surrounding area in addition to the Samaa Khana. He also said that the properties in and around the dargah will also be acquired.

He added that after the completion of land acquisition and other issues, the foundation of these development works will be laid by KCR at the end of Ramzan.