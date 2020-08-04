Hyderabad: Early Corona treatment has better chances of recovery, say experts

Hyderabad: Treatment if started early chances of recovery of corona patients are bright, felt medical experts in a video conference held on Monday to deliberate on virus treatment protocols being followed in the State.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, US-based medical expert Dr Vijay Yeldani, reputed doctors from the city, superintendents of State hospitals and DMHOs participated in the meeting. Many speakers said in the meeting that a lot of patients are dying due to fear of the virus after testing positive.

More than the disease, fear is taking lives of such people. Also, speakers suggested use of steroids like Dexamethasone early rather than depending on antiviral drugs. The sooner the medication and treatment starts the better chance of recovery.

Some doctors felt that people should approach doctors on the first day they get the symptoms instead of waiting four or five days. If treatment is started early damage to lungs can be prevented with medication.Also, patients have to be given Remdisivir soon after the patient is put on oxygen support. If given a few days later, the results are not great, Dr Vijay stressed.

He also said that CT Scan dependence should be avoided as it is not confirmatory. The Health Minister said that the whole State should follow a common treatment protocol for Covid. This sort of video conference will be held every 15 days, he said.