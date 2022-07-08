Hyderabad: Ex-MLA Pratap Reddy accepts green challenge

Shamshabad: Responding to the Green India Challenge thrown by Rajya Sabha member Joginpally Santosh Kumar, the EX MLA Pratap Reddy planted saplings along with his supporters on occasion of his birthday at his residence in Shamshabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prathap Reddy said that he felt very happy to plant the sapling on the occasion of his birthday.

He also urged the people of Shadnagar constituency to plant more saplings and also take care of them till the become a tree.