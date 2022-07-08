  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Ex-MLA Pratap Reddy accepts green challenge

Hyderabad: Ex-MLA Pratap Reddy accepts green challenge
x
Highlights

EX MLA Pratap Reddy planted saplings along with his supporters on occasion of his birthday at his residence in Shamshabad on Thursday.

Shamshabad: Responding to the Green India Challenge thrown by Rajya Sabha member Joginpally Santosh Kumar, the EX MLA Pratap Reddy planted saplings along with his supporters on occasion of his birthday at his residence in Shamshabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prathap Reddy said that he felt very happy to plant the sapling on the occasion of his birthday.

He also urged the people of Shadnagar constituency to plant more saplings and also take care of them till the become a tree.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X