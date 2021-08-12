Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in cinema shooting at Filmnagar, no casualties
Highlights
A major fire broke out at cinema shooting here at Filmnagar on Thursday morning. However, no casualties have been reported.
Getting into details, the fire erupted from a power generator vehicle which soon spread to a car and nearby shops. The car is said to be completely damaged in the fire.
The cinema crew stopped the shooting and alerted the fire officials who reached the spot and doused the fire. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.
