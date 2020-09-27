Hyderabad: Flood alert for Musi river as heavy rains swell lakes

As heavy rains swell Osman and Himayat Sagar lakes, officials have sounded flood alert for Musi river which flows in the Hyderabad. The officials are likely to release excess floodwater into Musi river.

"The Osman Sagar lake received an inflow of 20,000 cusecs on Saturday night and the gates may be opened any time," they said. The full water-level of the Osman Sagar is 1,753 feet. Meanwhile, the water level at Himayat Sagar reached 1,756 feet as against the full tank level 1,763.50 feet. The gates of the Himayat Sagar are also likely to be opened.

On the other hand, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar advised people residing in areas on the banks of the river to be alert. He said that catchment areas of Musi River may receive flash floods due to the heavy rains and instructed the people in the low-lying areas like Kishanbagh, Ziaguda, Puranapul, MGBS, Chaderghat, Golnaka to be alert.

On Saturday, many houses in Gaddiannaram in LB Nagar were inundated due to the overflowing Saroornagar lake. Waterlogging also witnessed at Begumpet, Chikote Gardens, Brahmanwadi, Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki. People residing in the areas such as Mettuguda, Upperpally, Peddamberpet, Tolichowli and Pragathi Nagar in the city suffered a power outage for about 8 to 12 hours as the power lines were snapped due to the rains.