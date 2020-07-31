Hyderabad: GHMC demolishes 140 slabs of 30 buildings

Hyderabad: On the fourth day of special drive on demolitions of unauthorised structures, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has pulled down a total of 140 slabs of 30 buildings using gas cutters and compressors in Serilingampally zone. In June, the drive was conducted in AyyappaSocity where 29 structures have been razed using heavy machinery.



The team is demolishing floors that have been built beyond permitted levels, structures that have been built beyond permitted area and the structures that have come up in government lands.

The officials have appealed to the citizens not to indulge in unauthorised buildings or plots which may cause irreparable loss. They asked the people to purchase only those plots that have occupancy certificate issued by GHMC. "People should be aware that the buildings having occupancy certificates may have property tax and water bills penalties. One can visit GHMC website or the nearby GHMC circle office to know about permissions related to construction of buildings and occupancy certificate details," they added.