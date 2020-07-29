Hyderabad: GHMC slaps penalty on Ram Gopal Varma for 'Power Star' posters on government property

Ram Gopal Varma was fined Rs 4,000 by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) after the posters of his film 'Power Star' were pasted on government property. Maverick directorwas fined Rs 4,000 by the(GHMC) after the posters of his film '' were pasted on government property.

The GHMC said that the director flouted the GHMC act by using government property to the film promotion, a statement from the civic body said. This comes after a citizen raised a complaint to GHMC over the posters on government property.

"The directorate of enforcement vigilance and disaster management of GHMC penalises director Ram Gopal Varma for unauthorise wall poster pasting violation, under section 402, 421 and with 674 596, 487 of GHMC Act 1955 and fined with an amount of Rs 4,000," the statement reads. According to the EVDM, there were two violations by pasting a poster for 'power star' movie promotion that is released in a personal app.

'Power Star' has been released on the director's OTT platform RGV world theatre. A day before the film release, the director said that people will have to pay Rs 150 per view of Power Star in rgvworldtheatre.com. "From 25th July 11 am, the cost will be hiked to Rs 250," he said.