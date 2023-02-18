Hyderabad: Government official honey trapped, Rs 5L looted

Hyderabad: The sextortion cases in the city is raising as many people are becoming the victims. This sextortion victims have to shell out hefty amount to the blackmailers In such one incident, a man befriended a girl on Facebook and then stripping on WhatsApp video calls, a woman honey trapped and extorted Rs 5 lakh from a government employee.



The victim had approached the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Friday stating that a woman cheated him to the tune of Rs.5 lakh after a sleazy chat and video call.

The complainant told the police that a few months ago, he got a Facebook friend request from a woman and they started chatting after he accepted it.

During their conversation, she asked him for his WhatsApp number, which he shared. Soon, she started making video calls to him and appearing in nude, asked him to strip as well. During this, the woman suspect reportedly recorded it and using a screen recording application, extorted Rs.5 lakh, for not publicising it.

A case was booked and being investigated.