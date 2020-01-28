Hyderabad: Harish to attend finance body meeting today
Highlights
Finance Minister T Harish Rao and State Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao will attend the 15th Finance Commission meeting organised in New Delhi on...
Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao and State Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao will attend the 15th Finance Commission meeting organised in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Officials said that the minister will raise the State concerns in getting substantial funds for the development from the Union government and press for the demand to provide adequate funds to meet the growing financial needs in the coming years.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...