Hyderabad: Harish to attend finance body meeting today

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao and State Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao will attend the 15th Finance Commission meeting organised in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Officials said that the minister will raise the State concerns in getting substantial funds for the development from the Union government and press for the demand to provide adequate funds to meet the growing financial needs in the coming years.

