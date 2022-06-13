Hyderabad: Huge cannabis found in car met with accident

Hyderabad: In an easy case of marijuana seizure, a huge quantity of cannabis was allegedly found in a car that reportedly met with an accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Keesara on the Hyderabad outskirts on Monday.

It is reported that two persons were injured and another two are absconding.

Sources said that the car reportedly from Delhi, lost control and rammed into a truck which was moving in front of it near Leonia Resorts.

The police personnel rushed the spot and were surprised to find cannabis in huge quantity in the vehicle.

The two injured persons are being treated in hospital under police radar.