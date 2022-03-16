Hyderabad: Inter exams revised in view of JEE

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TBIE) has rescheduled the first and second-year Intermediate examinations. The first-year examinations will begin on May 6 and end on May 23. The second-year examinations will begin on May 7 and end on May 24.

According to the release, the board has rescheduled the examinations which were to be held from April 22 to May 12, as the National Testing Agency (NTA) revised the schedule for JEE Mains that is from April 21 to May 4. As to prevent a clash with JEE Mains the Intermediate exam dates have been rescheduled.

Both first-year and second-year examinations will be conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon. As there has been no changes in the conduction of practical examinations for both General and Vocational Courses, they shall be conducted from March 23 to April 8. Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education Exams shall be conducted on April 11 and 12.