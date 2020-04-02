Hyderabad: It's tough living with lockdown

Hyderabad: With their back against the wall, thanks to the lockdown, small-time workers, including auto-drivers, running workshops of wielding, bike repair, small-time textile business have now started selling vegetables, fruits, face masks on the roadside. A few have also started selling tea in the bylanes of the Old City.



Particularly in slums of Old City, even women were seen selling essential items, while most of their counterparts are still lamenting about the this lockdown and finding it difficult to venture outside.

Two small girls were seen selling snacks (mirchi, aalo bhajiya) near their house. One of them said that her father is an auto-driver and since lockdown was being enforced, there was no other option but to adopt new ways of surviving in hard times, so they decided to prepare snacks and sell. While her father is preparing snacks, they are selling it for Rs 30 per plate. With Rs 200 daily earning, they are now able to support the family and purchase essentials for their house.

Most the people who were seen selling essentials objected when The Hans India reporter tried to click their photos. One of the men said "bhai aap photo leke paper me dale to police wale aake utha denge aur kamane ka zariya ne rehta." (If you public my picture, the policemen come next day ruin this bleak chance of earning).

Similarly, in Talabkatta, Pasha who used to run welding shop during normal days has started selling vegetables."While residents in neighbourhood are getting fresh vegetables, we are making some money to support back home," said Pasha.

Adnan Qureshi, who has his own shop of readymade garments is now seen selling watermelon and eggs, near his house. "Since I can't open the shop, I decided to sell other essentials to earn some money to ensure we sustain," he said.