Hyderabad: Junior doctors to hold their proposed strike

Hyderabad: The Junior Doctors Association JUDA decided to hold their proposed strike until Tuesday’s meeting with Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha.

The health secretary along with the Director of Medical Education called the junior doctors and Senior resident Doctors for a meeting. “We discussed where and why the stipends are getting delayed every time.

The health secretary said she would discuss the issue and solution for it with the Health Minister by evening on Monday. She requested to give a chance to the new team which took charge today,” said the JUDA president Dr Kaushik Kumar.

Dr Kaushik said that the Health Minister requested them to hold the strike and come to the office with their issues. The doctors will have a meeting with the Health Minister at 10 am at the secretariat today.