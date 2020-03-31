Hyderabad: Liberal contributions pour in for CMRF

Hyderabad: Several companies have come forward and donated Rs 13 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). They handed over the cheques to Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

According to a press release, the donors include Value Labs (Rs 5.25 crore), GVPR Engineers (Rs 1 crore), Amara Raja Batteries (Rs 1 crore), ICFAI Society (Rs 1 crore), Vamshiram Builders (Rs 1 crore), Cogniti Technologies Private Limited (Rs 50 Lakh), United States Pharma Copiya India Private Limited (Rs 50 Lakh), Bhashyam Educational Society (Rs 25 Lakh), Vimala Feeds Private Limited (Rs 25 Lakh), Swastik Mirchi Store (Rs 21 Lakh), Guru Nanak Educational Society (Rs 11 Lakh), BHRL Developers, CSK Realters Limited, Sai Surya Developers, North American Telugu Association, C5 Infra Limited, Jagath Swapna Realters Private Limited, Sri Sai Roller Flour Mills Private Limited and Challa Infra Projects Limited (Rs 10 lakh each).

CSK Realters Private Limited, Jhonson Grammer School donated Rs 5 lakh each. MLC Naveen Rao handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to KTR. Hyderabad Boats Club president Ch Sudhakar Rao handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh on behalf of Boats Club. Telangana State Kuruma Sangham president Y Mallesham donated Rs 10 lakh and senior TRS leader Kancharla Chandrashekar Reddy gave a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to KTR.