Hyderabad: Lorry crashes into vehicles in Uppal, one dies

A man was killed after being hit by a lorry which later crashed into several vehicles here near Uppal crossroads on Saturday.

The lorry is said to be coming from LB Nagar when it rammed into a bike. The man on the bike was dead on the spot. Three other persons who sustained injuries in the mishap were taken to a nearby hospital. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

The police detained the lorry driver and are questioning him. CCTV footage at the area is being examined. The cause of the accident is yet to be known.