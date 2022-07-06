  • Menu
Hyderabad: Man held in techie honour killing case

Highlights

The KPHB police arrested a person in connection with the murder of a software employee, whose body was later burned in a forest area at Jinnaram in Sangareddy district last week.

The arrested person was identified as Ashik, an accomplice of the prime suspect Srinivas Reddy, a relative of the victim Venkat Narayan Reddy's wife and who is also in custody. Srinivas Reddy, Ashik and Kashi had allegedly taken Venkat for a liquor party and later strangulated him to death. The body then was taken to a isolated place at Jinnaram and was set ablaze.

Venkat's father-in-law K Venkateshwar Reddy had allegedly paid a supari of Rs.5.5 lakh to Srinivas Reddy for the murder.

Ashik was produced before court and remanded.

