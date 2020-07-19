Hyderabad man waives off 50 per cent rent of tenants in view of COVID-19 crisis

Hyderabad waived off 50 per cent rent of tenants doing his bit to help the traders who have seen huge losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Suresh Kumar Kimtee rented his building on road no. 12, Banjara Hills for five shops. A man fromwaived off 50 per cent rent of tenants doing his bit to help the traders who have seen huge losses due to thepandemic. Suresh Kumar Kimteehis building on road no. 12, Banjara Hills for five shops.

Suresh's family who also runs some businesses and faced losses. "All the businesses have been hit hard during the pandemic. Understanding the concerns of fellow traders, I asked them to pay half of the rent," Suresh said.

With the decrease in the rent, Suresh got Rs 5 lakh less than what he used to get from his shops and office space. Suresh told his tenants to pay half of the rent for two months.

In a similar case, a landlord from Hyderabad waived off a total Rs 3.4 lakh rent of his 75 tenants during the lockdown period. The 41-year-old man, Koduri Balalingam owns three buildings in the city. He asked his tenants not to pay the rent for April month.

Besides waiving off the rent, Balalingam also distributed Rs 2.5 lakh to 250 poor families in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.