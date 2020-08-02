Hyderabad: Minister Eatala Rajender asks babus to admit Covid patients in selected hospitals

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender has directed authorities to admit corona positive patients in various tertiary hospitals in twin cities thus decreasing the patient load on Gandhi. He told them to admit new cases in TIMS, King Koti and Chest hospitals also.



Eatala held a review meeting with senior officials on treatment being extended in tertiary hospitals in twin cities. He wanted patients to be also treated in private teaching hospitals like Malla Reddy, Mamatha, Apollo, Kamineni, MNR, RVM etc. that already came forward to treat corona cases free of cost. The private medical colleges are spread in four directions of the state capital and their services could be utilised fully to decrease load on state hospitals in twin cities, he said.

Further, Eatala said that mild infected cases in districts be extended treatment at village, mandal and district level wherever they are. With district hospitals also getting oxygen support facilities, those requiring oxygen support could be given treatment there, minister said.

Only critical cases have to be shifted to Hyderabad from districts, Eatala stressed. Meanwhile, the Union Health ministry has advised districts with high case load including Hyderabad to take up intensive and rapid door to door search, revamping strategies in containment zones etc.