Hyderabad: Mobile testing labs rolled out in Karwan

Hyderabad: For testing people for Covid-19 living in containment zones, mobile testing laboratories were rolled out by State Health Department in Karwan Constituency.

This testing lab on wheel-Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Service Quarantine (iMASQ) is tailed by ambulance, having 10 testing counters which collect samples for testing.

This Covid-19 Mobile vehicle of Rapid Antigen RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) testing van allotted in Ziaguda, Langar Houz, Nanal Nagar, Karwan, Golconda, Tolichowki divisions under Karwan constituency for the last 3 days.

The van and bus with 10 counters for RT-PCR test, the mobile testing visited all Covid-19 affected areas including slums and containment zones and offer Covid-19 tests for free.

"In the last 3 days more than 200 tests were done in each division and division corporators oversaw the facilities," said Mohammed Naseeruddin Nanal Nagar division Corporator.

"A total of 237 tests were conducted in Nanal Nagar and Karwan division on Friday and 120 tests were conducted in Ziaguda and Langar Houz division on Saturday." "The advantage of mobile testing labs that service at doorstep in localities, basti, slums etc to get instant Covid-19 testing. These mobile labs are tailed by ambulance which would immediately shift those tested Covid-19 positive patients to hospitals," he added.

This mobile testing lab is being allocated every day for 3-4 hours, starting from 10 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm in different areas.

"With increasing Covid cases it is important to create awareness to build confidence among people. The aim is to spread awareness among the economically poor to come forward and get tested at their door steps," said Naseeruddin.